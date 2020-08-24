Yash’s Daughter Ayra Bests Her Father's Expressions in This Cute Selfie

Kannada star Yash and his little daughter Ayra are one of the most adorable father-daughter duos. She often appears on her father’s Instagram feed to give netizens must-see moments.

Another adorable selfie has resurfaced on social media which has Yash twinning with his baby girl. The selfie was taken and shared by the 34-year-old actor to the photo-sharing platform on New Year’s Eve. Yash is holding Ayra who helped him start the New Year in the "best" possible way giving the camera the most unmissable expression.

The father-daughter photo was captioned, "Best way to start the year is to look at life like a child - with lil excitement, lil joy and lots of innocence. Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year!"

Ayra welcomed her little brother in October 2019. The two munchkins recently won hearts in a post shared by their mom, Radhika Pandit.

Radhika on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan shared adorable glimpses of the sibling duo. She wrote, “Their first Rakshabandhan. The precious bond between siblings is just priceless (sic)!”

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for the sequel of 2018 period-action film K.G.F-Chapter 1, helmed by Prashanth Neel who directed the first part as well. For K.G.F-Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will reprise their roles. Bollywood stars, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be seen playing important roles. The makers recently confirmed that Sanjay will complete the remaining work for the film after 3 months when he returns post treatment.