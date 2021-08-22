CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#KalyanSingh
Home » News » Movies » Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Release Pushed to April 2022
1-MIN READ

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Release Pushed to April 2022

KGF 2 has set release date for April 14, 2022

KGF 2 has set release date for April 14, 2022

Makers of the much-awaited period action drama KGF: Chapter 2, featuring South star Yash, on Sunday announced that the film will now release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Makers of the much-awaited period action drama “KGF: Chapter 2", featuring South star Yash, on Sunday announced that the film will now release theatrically on April 14, 2022. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Hombale Films, the banner behind “KGF: Chapter 2", shared the new release date on their official social media page. “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022," the tweet read.

The multilingual venture will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. “KGF" follows the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel to the 2018 film marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s acting debut in Kannada.

RELATED NEWS

“KGF Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 22, 2021, 16:36 IST