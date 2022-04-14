Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 vs. Vijay’s Beast: Clash of The Titans

Thalapathy Vijay’s action flick, Beast, was released on April 13 amid great fanfare. The Master star has set the box office on fire. Beast has collected over Rs 38 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The film has minted Rs 61 crore at the box office. The massive collections prove that Vijay has become a pan-India star now.

Despite the mixed reviews, Beast has managed to do well. This is majorly due to Vijay’s massive fan following who adore their Thalapathy.

But Vijay’s Beast faces strong competition from KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in lead.

According to BookMyShow, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2, has notched up advance bookings of 2.5 million tickets. The film is expected to gross around Rs 50 crore at the Hindi box office alone.

With such mind-boggling numbers of KGF: Chapter 2, Vijay’s Beast is bound to get affected at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2 has hit around 4000 screens in the Hindi belt itself. Such has been the intensity of the clash of these two films that the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer, Jersey, has been pushed back by a week. It will be interesting to see who reigns supreme in the battle between Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF 2.

