Yash's KGF Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, First Kannada Film to Do So
It is really a happy birthday for Kannada actor Yash as his latest release KGF has become the first Kannada film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.
Image: Twitter
Period action film KGF: Chapter 1 is making history for Kannada cinema at the box office. The Yash starrer, which released on December 21 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, continues to have a dream run in the Indian and international markets. At the end of 18 days, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, according to trade reports.
In its Hindi version, KGF aka Kolar Gold Fields is all set to go past the Rs 40 crore mark, despite facing competition from two big Hindi films - Zero and Simmba. The movie has put up a strong fight at the box office despite limited screens.
KGF is making good money in its Tamil and Telugu versions as well. Its Telugu version has earned over Rs 20 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film's Hindi version has managed to earn Rs 37.20 crore and is expected to make Rs 40 crore in a couple of days.
The film has done good business in the US as well, crossing Rs 5.31 crore, which was unheard of for Kannada films until now.
KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
#KGF is maintaining the rhythm... Eyes ₹ 40 cr+ mark, an impressive total since it successfully faced two biggies in two consecutive weeks... [Week 3] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019
Super-success of #KGF has given confidence to #Kannada film industry to dream big and explore newer horizons... While #KGF is faring exceptionally well in #India, it has crossed $ 750k in #USA... Total till 6 Jan 2019: $ 761,006 [₹ 5.31 cr]. @comScore— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019
KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
