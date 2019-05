Yash's Leaked Look from KGF Chapter 2 Goes Viral

LEAKED! Is this Yash's look in KGF Chapter 2? pic.twitter.com/RwUtcLBNka — Muvipedia (@muvipedia) May 12, 2019

Yash's look from the sequel to 2017 Kannada-language period action film, KGF Chapter 1, has been leaked online, reportedly. The image shows the star in front of a mirror as he clicks a selfie. Yash's long hair and thick beard are covering his face and he wears a white bathrobe as he photographs himself. See here:KGF is inspired from real events at Koler Gold Fields and even before Chapter 1 released and became a big hit among fans and critics, the makers had announced that it will made in two parts. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.KGF Chapter 2 went on the floors, earlier this year, on March 13 and there were reports that the makers have approached Sanjay Dutt for a negative role in the second installment. There has no official confirmation Dutt's casting for now, but if he were to come on board, it will be his first South Indian film.KGF Chapter 1 made over Rs 245 crore worldwide. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.