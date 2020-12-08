Yash's Look in KGF Chapter 2 Climax Revealed, Fans Say Rocky Bhai is 'Killing it'

On Monday, the team of KGF: Chapter 2 shared an exclusive snap of lead star Yash from the film as the unit came close to finishing up the shoot of the highly anticipated movie. Yash, who plays Rocky in the film, will be pitted against Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) in the climax scene which is being shot by the cast and crew.

Yash shared his KGF 2 still on social media and wrote, "They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP (sic)."

Yash posed against a dark background. His heavy beard and moustache look continue from the first installment. He paired his white shirt, black jacket and pants with black sunglasses. The look pic went viral on social media in no time.

In another boomerang video, Yash says that Rocky is not hero but villain.

Earlier in the day, the director of KGF: Chapter 2 Prashanth Neel shared a BTS image from the sets as they shot for the climax. He informed that the climax would show the fight between Rocky and Adheera.

"Climax it is! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters Anb-Ariv. #KGFCHAPTER2," Prashanth tweeted.

Climax it is !!!!Rocky ⚔ AdheeraWith the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

The shoot of KGF 2 resumed in August. The film is gearing up for a release next year. While it features Sanjay as the main antagonist, the movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.