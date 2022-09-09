Yash's Rocky Bhai Hairdo and Beard From KGF: 2 a Rage Among His Fans

Kannada actor Yash has successfully established a huge fan-following post the release of his two blockbuster films – KGF: Chapter 1 and its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. Fans have gone into a frenzy with Yash packing some punches in the nail-biting action-thriller and emerging as a hero both in the film as well as in the hearts of a million movie-goers.

Besides earning praises worldwide for his brilliant acting, the actor also seems to be inspiring his admirers to sport a similar rugged look that he exhibited in the film. Yash’s macho avatar in KGF which comprised long hair and a full-grown beard has become a rage among fans who desire to get a similar haircut.

Hairstyling salons in different parts of India have started listing haircuts, featuring the replica of Yash’s hairdo and on-fleek beard. According to reports, people are flocking to salons to get the same hairstyle as ‘Rocky Bhai’ of KGF 2 to resemble their favourite superstar.

Rameshwar Sen, the owner of a B&B salon in Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar shared the sheer madness of customers who come for a haircut at his parlour and demand a stylish coiffure mirroring Yash’s signature rowdy style.

“Rocky Bhai’s haircut is a rage and is a hairstyle that is trending nowadays. The customers are asking for it regularly,” said Rameshwar. He added that such an incredible “craze” was seen after a long time.

“Such kind of craze for the hairstyle is visible after Amitabh Bachchan’s haircut which was famous in the 70s and now people are crazy for this haircut,” the owner explained.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 reigned supreme at the box office, having the biggest opening, collecting a total of Rs 54 crores. The sequel managed to amass a whopping 1200 crores at the box office worldwide.

The Prashanth Neel film had a pan-Indian release and was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Yash, the film also featured Bollywood biggies, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, alongside South actress Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles.

Presently, Yash’s followers are eagerly awaiting the update on KGF 3. It has been reported that the upcoming sequel will start rolling after the completion of Salaar, starring Baahubali fame Prabhas.

