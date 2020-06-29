Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Sets New Lockdown Rules for Him

Yash is spending quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit and their kids. Yash shared a social media post where he said how his better-half is helping him being sane and safe.

In a hilarious post, Yash revealed that the new lockdown rules for him have less to do with the Karnataka Government and more to do with his wife. He also accompanied the post with a lovely picture, where he is seen flanked by Radhika.

He wrote in the caption, “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys. @iamradhikapandit (sic).”

Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in 2016 and they became parents to a baby girl, Ayra in 2018. The couple is also blessed with a son, born October 2019.

In April, the Masterpiece actor posted the first picture of Ayush on social media. He wrote, “Say hello to my little buddy for life. do give him all your love and blessings (sic).”

Yash is best remembered for his performance in the 2018 period-action film KGF- Chapter 1. He is working on it’s sequel, helmed by Prashanth Neel who directed the first part as well.

For K.G.F-Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will reprise their roles from the prequel. Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also join the cast to play important roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, this year.

