'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Shireen Mirza Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: TV actor Shireen Mirza, best known for her show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, says she tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently recovering. The actor, who’s in her early 30s, issued a statement and said she is “absolutely fine.” “Tough times never last, but tough people do. A week back I tested COVID positive and I’m at a recovery stage as of now. I’m doing absolutely fine otherwise,” Mirza said. The actor said her quarantine period made her realise the power of kindness and love. Mirza featured on Ekta Kapoor’s “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” as Simran ‘Simmi’ Bhalla Khurana from 2013-2019. Her other TV credits include “Dhhai Kilo Prem” and “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum”. On Saturday, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally reached 14,30,861.