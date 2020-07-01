Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Post Lockdown Promos Out, Watch Videos

Over the weekend, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi started shooting for popular daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at their Mumbai studios after three months of lockdown. Now, the first promo in the lead up to fresh episodes that will air soon have been released.

YRKKH new promo hints at a new storyline between Kartik (Mohsin), Naira (Shivangi) and the Goenka family. Naira is seen addressing herself as Tina and will be seen playing dual roles of look-alike sisters in the new episodes. Check out the first promo that the channel has released before fresh episodes of YRKKH air from July 13.

On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Riste Hain Pyaar Ke has also resumed shooting and a new promo for post-lockdown episodes was shared too. Abir (Shahher) and Mishti (Rhea) are seen addressing the audiences and promise their return soon.

It will be interesting to see how storylines shape up on these two shows once new episodes go on air.

