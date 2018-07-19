English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Year After Chester Bennington's Suicide, Mike Shinoda Ready to Reunite with Linkin Park
The band regrouped for a memorial show at the Hollywood Bowl in October and Shinoda, who started playing solo sets at festivals this year, believes the time is right to at least talk about the future of Linkin Park.
Image: Twitter/Linkin Park
Rocker Mike Shinoda is ready to get back with the rock band Linkin Park, a year after frontman Chester Bennington's death -- if that is what his bandmates want.
The band regrouped for a memorial show at the Hollywood Bowl in October and Shinoda, who started playing solo sets at festivals this year, believes the time is right to at least talk about the future of Linkin Park, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I'm just taking it one step at a time and keeping my mind open to the possibilities, whether it's doing things under my name or working with other artistes or producing tracks for somebody else or if the guys are at a point where they wanna play Linkin Park shows," Shinoda told the website United Rock Nations.
He added: "Right now, honestly, the thing I'm most excited about and I'm focused on most is getting the (solo) live show together and making it the best it can be. It's at a good place... I've been doing a one-man show, but I think there's a lot of room to grow and develop it, and I'm excited about continuing to do that."
Shinoda played his first solo shows since Bennington took his own life last year in May.
