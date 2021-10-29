Year After VJ Chitra's Death, Fans Pay Homage, Call Her 'People's Heroine'

The fans of the late Tamil actor Chitra Kamaraj, popularly known as VJ Chitra, have paid their homage by honouring her with the title of “People’s Heroine". The fans have also released a beautiful photo of the iconic actor. This photo is being shared widely on social media.

The actor was popularly known for her role of Mullai in the Tamil television series Pandian Stores. Chitra was reportedly found hanging in a five-star hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. The news of her demise left everyone shocked. It’s been almost a year since Chitra’s death but many still cannot believe that she is no more. According to media reports, the actor was suffering from depression.

Chitra started her journey in the entertainment industry as a presenter and gradually progressed to acting in television shows. Chitra made her debut as a presenter on People’s Television in 2013.

The actor worked in various channels, including Zee Tamil, Jaya TV and Colors Tamil. To name a few of her series, she featured in Saravanan Meenatchi, Mannan Magal, Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, and Darling Darling. She has appeared in a lot of commercials as well.

Chitra was married to Hemanth, a businessman. Chitra’s parents had alleged foul play in her death and said that she was killed by their son-in-law, Hemanth. Later, in the investigation, it was revealed that she was physically and mentally abused by Hemanth.

Many say that Chitra was the dream girl for her fans. After her death, no one believes that anyone could replace her in the show.

