Year Ender 2021: Aryan Khan to Raj Kundra, Top Controversies of Bollywood and TV Celebs

The year gone by had the celebrities’ feet dipped in several controversial matters. From Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s name cropping up as a main accused in the case related to production and publication of pornography to Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged association with conman Sukesh Chadrashekhar, several celebs made news this year. We highlight the major headline making controversies that hounded the entertainment industry.

Drugs on cruise case

In early October, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship which was suspected of hosting a rave party. Aryan spent more than three weeks in jail until he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. In the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest, SRK stopped all shooting related work. The actor was also seen visiting his son in jail, which was one of the highlights of the year.

Conman’s alleged affair with Jacqueline Fernandez

Conman Sukesh Chadrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail for various alleged crimes, is in news for gifting Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi gifts worth crores of rupees. Jacqueline’s pictures with Sukesh, in which they are seen getting cozy, also went viral on social media amid rumours of their alleged romance.

Pornography case

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against businessman and wife of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. Raj claimed he was not connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in July this year, in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, he was granted bail.

Controversy over ‘freedom was bheek’ remark

After being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut said publicly that India got its “real freedom" in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came into power and that the freedom from Britishers in 1947 was given as ‘bheek‘ (alms). This comment divided people and Kangana received flak from people who believed in India’s freedom movement. Before this, the actress’ Twitter handle was also permanently taken down for violation of policies.

Alleged rape case against actor Pearl V Puri

In June, TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and molestation case. Reportedly, the incident had taken place in 2019 on the sets of the TV show, Bepanah Pyaar. The girl who accused him happened to be the daughter of Pearl’s co-star. Several celebrities had come in support of the actor. Later, he was released on bail.

Casteist slur row

TV actors Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary were caught up in rows over the use of casteist slur on separate occasions in videos for YouTube. FIR’s were filed against them and they received flak from social media users. Munmun, who is the cast of popular comedy show Taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had to allegedly face difficulties at work when this incident was highlighted.

Estranged couple’s publicised spat

Television actor Karan Mehra, who’s known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai, was arrested following a complaint by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, over a domestic fight. He was accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and allegedly beating her up. Later, Karan was granted bail and a series of accusations and rebuttals followed on behalf of both parties.

Indian Idol 12 controversy

Reality shows came under fire earlier this year after legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son and singer Amit Kumar made shocking revelations about Indian Idol 12, in which he was a guest judge during one of the episodes. Amit said that he was paid for his appearance on the show and asked by the makers to praise every contestant irrespective of how they performed.

Sabyasachi’s Mangalsutra campaign

A controversial advertisement for designer Sabyasachi’s jewelry brand portrayed a woman wearing a low-neckline dress with a ‘mangalsutra’. Sabyasachi decided to take down the ad after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a 24-hour ultimatum asking them to withdraw the advertisement which has an “objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra, a customary item of Hindu marriage, or else face statutory action.

