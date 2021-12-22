Year Ender 2021: Best Dressed Celebrities At Red Carpet Events

When it comes to red carpet looks, supermodels know how to steal the limelight. Bella Hadid made a grand entry and looked gorgeous in this black Schiaparelli black dress and golden lung-necklace at Cannes 2021.

Priyanka Chopra has been a style inspiration for many around the globe. For BAFTA 2021, she was dressed in a black butterfly gown, an upcycled couture by Ronald van Der Kemp.

Another look by Priyanka that topped the charts was her dress at another BAFTA 2021 day, which included a pink jacket and white baggy trousers.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has the perfect posture with great height that can make any dress look good. She wore a coral rede gown with ruffle sleeves and tiered layers at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Aishwarya Rai is the slay queen and she knows how to rule it over years. The actress has been Loreal’s face for India. She donned a white gown for Paris Fashion Week and took our breaths away.

Zendaya stunned everyone in a spiderweb pattern slit dress at the premiere of Spider Man: No Way Home. The actress has definitely given us some of the best red carpets outfits this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a black co-ord set and an embroidered red jacket for this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards.

Rihanna opted for an all-black ensemble with structured collar and billowy sleeves for the MET Gala 2021.

Lady Gaga appeared in a purple airy gown at the London premiere of House of Gucci.

Who do you think is the best dressed celebrioty of 2021?

