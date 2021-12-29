Year Ender 2021: From Sooryavanshi, Antim to Tadap, Highest-grossing Bollywood Movies at Box Office in 2021

Year Ender 2021: With the pandemic still prevalent, cinema theaters had mostly remained closed throughout the year. However, a few Bollywood movies that could get a theatrical release ushered in new hope for the industry. As the new year approaches, let’s look back at 2021 to find out the names of 5 highest-grossing Bollywood movies:

Sooryavanshi

This Rohit Shetty family entertainer movie currently clocks Rs 52.80 crores profit with ROI (Return on Investment) at 26.45%, thereby making it the number 1 highest-grossing Bollywood film of this year. It was made on Rs 160-crore budget. So far, its box office collection stands at Rs 293.34 crore, and the number seems to rise higher with time.

Antim

The Final Truth- Under Salman Khan Films production house, this thriller movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is the second top-grossing film that went on to earn Rs 58.26 crore. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahima Makwana, this film released on November 26. It is still running all across the globe, and the total box office collection is going to soar even more.

Bell Bottom

The third highest-grossing yearender movie would be this action thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the movie earned a whopping Rs 50.58 crore worldwide. On the first day, the movie earned Rs 2.75 crore in India.

Tadap

Produced by Fox Star Studios, this romantic action film released very recently on December 3 and became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. Directed by Milan Luthria, this movie earned Rs 33.90 crore worldwide so far. It stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

This Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor starrer romantic movie bags the fifth position as the highest-grossing film of 2021. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie released on December 10 and collected Rs 31.85 crore so far. It is still running in cinema halls.

