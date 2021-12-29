Year Ender 2021: Jai Bhim to Pushpa, South Movies That Caught Attention Pan-India

This year, movies from the South Indian film industry also managed to make news pan India. Be it Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, several regional movies were available for audiences on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, reaching a wider viewership. As the year comes to an end, we take a look at top five movies from down south that are a must-watch:

Jai Bhim

This intense legal drama based on a true story made it to the news for several reasons. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, Jai Bhim highlights the socio-political struggles of suppressed castes in Tamil Nadu. The movie is based on a true incident which happened in 1993. Jai Bhim dramatizes the case fought by former judge of Madras High Court, Justice K. Chandru regarding the Irular tribe of the state. Suriya plays the role of the protagonist in this film which also stars Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, and Rajisha Vijayan.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

The Telugu action drama film is written and directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut. The first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Icon Star Allu Arjun’s transformation, the film also made news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song.

Master

This Tamil action thriller stars Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay in lead roles. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master depicts the story of a college teacher played by Vijay, who is loved by his students. The dipsomaniac teacher has lost his purpose in life but one incident changes his life. Vijay’s character undergoes a 180 degree transformation when he takes up a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home. He clashes with a ruthless gangster named Bhavani played by Sethupathi, who uses the children as pawns for his criminal activities.

Joji

Watch this Malayalam crime thriller where Fahadh Faasil leaves impressed with his intense performance. Directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran, Joji is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Annaatthe

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth returned to cinemas with this action drama film. Written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe also stars Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The movie is set in a rural area called Kaalaiyan and depicts how leaders of two villages try to administer the area in their own unique ways.

Maha Smudram

This Telugu romantic action drama stars Sidharth and Sharwanand in lead roles. Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram is a tale of two close friends and how their relationship sours. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel as love interests of the lead characters.

