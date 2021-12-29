Year Ender 2021: Master to Annaatthe, Highest-grossing Tamil Movies of 2021

The reopening of movie theaters post lockdown has led to a lot of excitement and enthusiasm amid both movie buffs and the film industry. How about taking a stock of some of the highest-grossing movies in the Tamil film industry that have created a ripple in the box office! Here are the top 5 Tamil highest-grossing movies of 2021:

Master

Master is the highest-grossing Tamil movie that collected Rs 300 crore worldwide. It stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. On the opening day, the thriller gathered Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu. Within just three days, the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. It was released post-lockdown on January 13.

Annaatthe

Directed by Shiva, the action film did a solid business at the box office. Made on a Rs 180 crore budget, the movie that released on November 4 collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. It had an ensemble cast featuring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.

Doctor

This action-comedy did brilliantly well at the box office despite the pandemic situation. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie was made on a Rs 25 crore budget and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore in just first 25 days of its release. With Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, this movie’s box office collection was phenomenally good. It became the third highest-grossing Tamil movie in 2021.

Maanaadu

The next highest-grossing Tamil movie would be this science fiction action thriller film. It went on to earn Rs 100 crore after it was released on November 25. Maanaadu was directed by Venkat Prabhu and featured Silambarasan as the protagonist alongside SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Both Doctor and Maanaadu collected similar figures at the box office worldwide.

Karnan

This Tamil movie went on to earn Rs 63 crore worldwide. It’s an action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie did commercially well at the box office. It also starred Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu besides Dhanush and released on April 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.