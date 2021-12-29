Year Ender 2021: Pushpa to Vakeel Saab, 5 Highest-grossing Telugu Movies of the Year

Year Ender 2021: Just like many other business sectors, the cinema industry faced a significant impact due to the pandemic. With the rise in Covid-19 cases, when the movie halls were shut down, the film industry’s economy did suffer, substantially. Naturally once the movie theaters started to screen films just like before, it was indeed great news. Ahead of 2022, here are top 5 year-ender movies in Telugu that proved to be immensely lucrative:

PUSHPA: THE RISE

This ought to be the highest-grossing movie of Telugu film industry in 2021. It collected Rs 236 crore so far despite releasing a few days back on December 17. Post Covid-19 pandemic, this movie became the first to collect Rs 107.5 crore in 3 days. It’s an action-drama film directed by Sukumar; and stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

VAKEEL SAAB

It turned out to be the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year by amassing Rs 137.65 crore. The movie became the highest opener in India after the pandemic as it gathered Rs 42 crore at the box office on the first day. Directed by Venu Sriram, this movie, which is a remake of the Hindi film Pink, released in April 2021.

AKHANDA

Another Telugu movie to become immensely successful in terms of box office collection is this recently released film. So far, it collected Rs 121.50 crore after being released on December 2. It did such a good business that in just 11 days, it crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the action movie is still running in theatres.

UPPENA

This romcom Telugu film went on to do a business of around Rs 83 crore. The movie was made on Rs 22 crore budget. It was released on February 12. Despite the pandemic and newcomers in the film, the movie opened to a Rs 15 crore box office collection on the first day. Directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, this movie had Vijay Sethupathi play a crucial role.

JATHI RATNALU

This comedy drama film did brilliantly well at the box office. It gathered Rs 65-70 crore. The expense of making this film was reported to be Rs 4 crore. Directed by Anudeep KV, the movie stars Navin Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Naresh. It was released on March 11. On its opening day, the comedy flick earned Rs 8.1 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.