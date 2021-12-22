Year Ender 2021: Roohi, Hungama 2 to The Girl On The Train, Worst Bollywood Movies That You Should Skip

Year Ender 2021: This year was a mixed-bag for Bollywood and its audience. Movies like Udham Singh and Shershaah emerged as big successes through their OTT release amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But like every year, there were several movies that failed to leave any impact on the audience despite a great cast and crew. Therefore, to save you some time and brain energy, here are some of the worst Bollywood movies of 2021.

HUNGAMA 2

A spiritual sequel to the 2003 comedy, Hungama — the movie was being touted as Priyadarshan’s next comedy gold. The movie, however, did not do well with the audience despite having comedy moguls like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.

ROOHI

Roohi is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta, and starred Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The movie was the first major Bollywood release after the lockdown but failed to leave a mark due to weak storyline.

SARDAR KA GRANDSON

A T-series production, Sardar Ka Grandson was supposed to be a feel-good comedy-drama but did not stay true to its genre. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Rakul Preet Singh. The plotline involves a love story spanned across three generations, which is the exact time it would take to like the movie.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the movie was based on the novel with the same title, penned down by Paula Hawkins. As amazing as the book was, the movie starring Parineeti Chopra couldn’t match the quality and disappointed the audience.

BUNTY AUR BABLI 2

The sequel to the 2005 romantic comedy drama Bunty Aur Babli, the movie starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie couldn’t mirror the popularity gained by the original featuring Rani and Abhishek Bachchan.

