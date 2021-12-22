Year Ender 2021: Samantha to Adarsh Gourav, Breakthrough Performers On Screen

The year 2021 saw some incredible performances by artists across platforms and languages. With content consumption increasing to unparalleled levels, our actors and actresses have created new benchmarks through their stellar roles. Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man Season 2), Drashti Dhami (Empire) were some of the breakout performers we saw on screen this year.

Adarsh Gourav

To start with, first on the list of breakthrough performers of the year is none other than Adarsh Gourav, who made news with the release of The White Tiger at the beginning of the year. Adarsh as Balram in The White Tiger created a persona the world has come to love and appreciate. His honest portrayal of the brutal yet vulnerable Balram fetched him a BAFTA nomination too.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Next on the list is the super talented Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Although she is a well-known actress down south, The Family Season 2 gave her increased recognition all over India. Her portrayal of female member of a terror outfit, as someone who goes miles and gives up her life to achieve her goal, was an absolutely convincing performance. She looked the part, walked the talk and impressed audiences through her work.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi is another name that requires a mention here. Her role as Manu in Disney+ Hotstar’s Grahan gave the actor an opportunity to prove her mettle among stellar artists such as Pawan Malhotra. She has etched the character of Manu in the audience’s hearts forever.

Anshuman Pushkar

Anshuman Pushkar had an amazing 2021 with two releases, Grahan and Kathmandu Connection. Each saw the actor deliver two different characters set in two separate periods in time. Both his performances have made him a sought after name in the OTT space.

Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja’s portrayal of an IAS aspirant in TVF’s Aspirants or his role as a cop in The Family Man 2 gave the actor an opportunity to show two absolutely opposite characters on screen. While he is the focused but unsuccessful Sandeep bhaiya in Aspirants, his role as Milind in The Family Man 2 showcases his action oriented side. He is docile in one, while being a hard taskmaster in the other. Both the roles have gone on to make him popular among viewers.

Drashti Dhami

Last but not the least is the beautiful Drashti Dhami’s powerful portrayal of Khanzada Begum in The Empire. Raw, fiery and fiesty, Drashti has gone on to surprise her fans with this one. She has never been seen in a role such as this, which is what made people sit up and take notice. As a woman in an era where they had little or no say, Drishti goes on to portray the courage and inner strength of a princess who will do all she can to save the empire.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.