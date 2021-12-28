Year Ender 2021: These Bollywood Celebrities Tied The Knot This Year; Check Photos

2021 brought the much-needed respite from the coronavirus monotony in the form of a long list of celebrity weddings. Some of these weddings were fully private, away from the media glare while some were celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. In this article, we have a look at the celebrities who got married this year.

VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF

After keeping their love life secret from media, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in a private ceremony this year on December 9. The destination wedding at Barwara Fort in Rajasthan was a fully guarded affair.

VICKY JAIN AND ANKITA LOKHANDE

Ankita Lokhande had a tough year in 2020, with lots of ups and down. However, all of it was compensated this year when the actress married Vicky Jain in the presence of their family and friends on December 14. They were in a relationship of three years before tying the knot.

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND PATRALEKHAA

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on December 14. The duo, who worked together in Citylights, were in a relationship for 11 years before marrying each other. Needless to say, their love is one of a kind.

VARUN DHAWAN AND NATASHA DALAL

Actor Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24. The wedding was a low-key affair in Alibaug.

RHEA KAPOOR AND KARAN BOOLANI

Producer Rhea Kapoor got married to her longtime partner in a closely guarded ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s Juhu Bungalow.

YAMI GAUTAM AND ADITYA DHAR

Yami Gautam tied the knot to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a simple ceremony amidst the hills of Himachal Pradesh. She received a lot of praise for her traditional look.

DIA MIRZA AND VAIBHAV REKHI

Cupid stuck Dia Mirza once again, and the actress tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The duo also welcomed their baby boy.

SHRADDHA ARYA AND RAHUL NAGAL

TV actress Shraddha Arya married her longtime boyfriend and naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16.

The dreamy wedding was a close-knit affair.

