Year Ender 2021: Top Korean Dramas Other Than Squid Game That We Loved to Binge This Year

The year 2021 was quite big for the Korean entertainment industry. From BTS to Squid Game, works of several Korean artists received global recognition. Netflix’s biggest show till date, Squid Game, piqued the interest of many about the world of Korean dramas. However, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s directorial was only tip of the iceberg when it comes to the range of dramas produced by the Korean entertainment industry. Let us take a look at this year’s notable Korean dramas:

Vincenzo

Welcome to the world of Korean-Italian Mafia Vincenzo Cassano, played by the ever-charming Song Joong-ki. The drama premiered on Netflix earlier in February and went on to become one of the most watched Korean shows on the American streaming platform, before Squid Game smashed all records. This black comedy thriller also stars Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon in pivotal roles. The drama traces the story of an Italian Consigliere who returns to Korea for one last gold heist. However, he is met with his nemesis, a Korean conglomerate.

Hometown cha cha cha

A feel-good drama set at a seaside village called Gongjin in Korea, the series premiered on Netflix in September and stars Shin Min-ah and Kim Seon ho. Min-ah plays the role of a big-city dentist who opens up a practice in the village and comes across the charming jack-of-all-trades man who is her polar opposite in every way. Seon-ho charmed his audience with his unique character, while Min-ah left her fans impressed all the more.

Hospital Playlist Season 2

Besides giving us a playlist of classic Korean melodies, Hospital Playlist also gave us some incredible moments of friendship, human nature, and all the stories that present life in a new perspective. Written by Lee Woo-jung and directed by Shin Won-ho, the second season of Hospital Playlist continues where it left off in its first season finale last year. The series stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do, who play the role of five senior doctors and professors at a hospital in Seoul. Unlike ultra-dramatic medical dramas, Hospital Playlist is a very real take on daily lives of medical professionals.

DP

This Netflix special series premiered on the American streaming platform in August. The series is based on the compulsory military service which every male Korean citizen has to serve. The series traces the story of a team of Korean military police whose mission is to catch deserters. The series highlights the undesirable nature of the military, with widespread bullying and hazing as well as the mindset for the “survival of the fittest" especially within a South Korean context. The series stars Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan in lead roles.

My Name

This modern take on the noir genre stars Han So-hee as the protagonist. Directed by Kim Jin-min, this Netflix special also stars Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun. So-hee channels her action heroine persona in this intense, dark crime thriller where she is on a mission to avenge her father’s murder.

Make these a part of your New Year watchlist if you haven’t already.

