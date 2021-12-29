Year Ender 2021: Watch Top 5 English and Foreign Language Songs of the Year

Year Ender 2021: New Year is a time for celebrations and music has always been synonymous with the festivities since time immemorial. Adele’s latest single, Ease on Me to Film Out by legendary K-Pop group BTS or Bangtan Boys, ruled the music charts all over the world this year. Here’a a look at four English songs and one foreign language song, which found incredible success this year.

EASE ON ME – ADELE

Adele’s latest single, Ease on Me, co-written with songwriter Greg Kurstin, achieved critical and commercial success, securing 206 million views on YouTube and topping music charts worldwide. The song is based on Adele’s experience while separating from her husband and the effect of that on her son. Ease on Me is Adele’s first release after a gap of over five years.

FILM OUT - BTS

The song Film Out by legendary K-Pop group BTS or Bangtan Boys is ruling the music charts all over the world. The song has been composed by Iyori Shimizu as well as vocalist Jungkook, who is the youngest member of the band. The powerful song has to-date, garnered over 180 million views on the official YouTube channel for Hybe Labels, which manages BTS.

MERRY CHRISTMAS – ED SHEERAN AND ELTON JOHN

The legendary Sir Elton John and the acclaimed Ed Sheeran recorded this song together and it was quite a success. The upbeat and joyful lyrics remind us why the Christmas season is so special and warm our hearts in these cold times. Merry Christmas has been composed by John, Sheeran and Steve McCutcheon.

PEACHES – JUSTIN BIEBER

Peaches, the fifth single of Justin Bieber’s album Justice, has already earned 448 million views on YouTube to-date. The track was co-written by Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who also provided their vocals for the song. Peaches climbed the top of Billboard Hot 100 music charts on release and received four Grammy nominations.

DRIVERS LICENSE – OLIVIA RODRIGO

The emotionally powerful song Drivers License is about the myriad emotions associated with teenage love and its impermanence.

The lack of an apostrophe in the title didn’t stop Rodrigo from becoming the youngest singer to debut at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

