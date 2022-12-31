Year Ender 2022: Alia Bhatt to Shefali Shah and Kiara Advani, Top Female Performers of the Year

Gone are the days when women were just seen in stereotypical roles of housewives and sheltered princesses. In modern times, the world has finally begun to understand that a woman can be more than a wife, and the same was reflected in some of the movies that were released in Bollywood this year. From playing powerful cops, survivors, and lawyers, 2022 was a reigning runway for several actresses. Now, as the year comes to an end, here’s taking a quick look at some of the top female performers in the entertainment industry.

Kiara Advani

This year, Kiara Advani appeared in three different avatars, one of them being Reet Thakur opposite Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She played a happy-go-lucky girl who chose a bizarre way to free herself from a marriage arranged by her family. In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she essayed Nainaa Soni, who is involved in a strained marriage owing to prolonged silences, resentful connection, and unfinished conversations. Lastly, she was seen as the chirpy Suku Shetty in Govinda Naam Mera.

Tabu

Tabu first appeared in dual roles in Anees Bazmee’s hit comedy-horror flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Be it playing the role of a ghost, or essaying a fierce cop in the crime-thriller Drishyam 2, Tabu proved her mettle as an actor through her versatile roles.

Alia Bhatt

It was a fruitful year for Alia Bhatt on both personal and professional levels. She was seen playing a real-life character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She followed it up with a small cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and then went on to touch upon the sensitive issue of domestic violence in Jasmeet K Reen’s black comedy Darlings. But her role as a passionate lover, Isha, in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy actioner Brahmastra was a cherry on top of the cake.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah was critically acclaimed for her vivid roles across the big and small screen. She played the role of a victim’s mother opposite Vidya Balan in Jalsa. She perfectly carried her role in Alia Bhatt’s Badru’s Darlings. Most recently, Shefali Shah was seen in a completely contrasting role in Doctor G. She was seen as Dr Nandini Srivastav, the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department in Anubhti Kashyap’s medical campus film. Besides this, she also played a pivotal role in the Hindi web series Human.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta aptly played the role of a mother in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye which highlighted modern-day family equations and complications. In addition to this, she also played a humble wife of an elderly husband who turns passionate to climb Everest after retirement. Her role as Manju Devi in the web show Panchayal also garnered her immense praise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Be it embroiled in a peppy love triangle in the Tamil romantic black comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal or a fierce surrogate mother in Yashoda, Samantha did not fail to impress her fans with her acting prowess.

Rashmika Mandanna

This year was momentous for Rashmika Mandanna as he marked her Bollywood debut alongside veteran star Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Along with this, she also impressed South Indian fans with her romance films Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Sita Raman.

Keerthy Suresh

From sports genre to courtroom drama, Keerthy Suresh challenged herself with contrasting roles in movies including Good Luck Sakhi, Saani Kaayidham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Vaashi.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi was critically acclaimed for playing Vennala in the Telugu period actioner Virata Parvam. In addition to this, her titular role in the legal drama Gargi also left the viewers enticed.

Rinku Rajguru

The Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru created magic this year with her role as Monica opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund, which was based on the life of social worker Vijay Barode. She followed it up with her fierce role in the Marathi film Aathva Rang Premacha a slapstick survival story about the victim of an acid attack survivor.

