Year Ender 2022: Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen To Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat's Exit From TMKOC; Top TV Headlines of The Year

Several major television news headlines left the audience shocked in 2022. Whether it was Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa’s divorce from Rajeev Sen or Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat’s exit from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; when each of these updates were shared online, they left the audience stunned. As 2022 is coming to an end, here’s a list of top television controversies of the year.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s Divorce

More than shocked, the audience was left rather confused by the trouble between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. In June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

Paras Kalnawat Ousted From Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat used to play the role of Samar Shah in the popular show Anupamaa. However, everyone was left shocked when he was ousted from the show in July this year. His contract was terminated after the actor allegedly signed another show without informing the makers. However, later, Paras also claimed that his termination was not even discussed with him. He called his ousting a ‘PR tactic’ and alleged that it all happened ‘overnight’.

Shailesh Lodha’s Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Mehta Sahab in the popular Asit Kumar Modi show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities. Shailesh was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the show.

Raj Anadkat Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After missing from the show for months, Raj Anadkat finally announced on December 6 that he has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He issued a statement, a part of which read, “It’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.” Raj used to play the role of Tappu in TMKOC.

War of Words Between Sumbul’s father, Tina’s mother and Shalin’s Parents In Bigg Boss 16

A mega war of words erupted between Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father, Tina Datta’s mother and Shalin Bhanot’s parents. It all started after Sumbul was accused of being obsessed with Shalin following which the Imlie actress’ father interacted with her daughter and lashed out at Tina and Shalin too. He called Tina ‘kamini’ which left everyone disappointed. Tina’s mother and Shalin’s parents also hit back at Sumbul’s father for his alleged derogatory language in the show.

