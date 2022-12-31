Year Ender 2022: Deepika Padukone's Saffron Swimsuit in Besharam Rang to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot, Bollywood's Biggest Controversies

Apart from finding love, tying the knot and welcoming babies, 2022 was also a year of endless drama, rumours, gossip and controversies in B-Town. From the boycott trend that affected multiple new Bollywood releases, to social media users calling out Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss, several controversies shook Bollywood in 2022. As we set out towards the new year, here’s revisiting some of the biggest issues that rocked the country’s cine industry and hit the media spotlight.

The Kashmir Files facing backlash in IFFI

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files became a talking point once again after the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa. During the closing ceremony, jury head and Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, went on to criticise the film on stage. In his address to the audience, the filmmaker was heard saying, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.” The film starring Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Valley.

Jacqueline Fernandez accused in the 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines when her name popped up as Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming her as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. After several intimate photos of the duo went viral, it was also reported the actress received several expensive gifts from him. Jacqueline had however been granted bail for the same.

Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet

Actress Richa Chadha found herself mired in controversy for one of her tweets referring to the Indian Army and soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash. While reacting to Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s comments on the Indian Army being well equipped to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Richa wrote, “Galwan Says hi." The tweet didn’t go down well with the netizens and they began trolling her. Akshay Kumar too was upset about the same and wrote, ‘Hurts to see this’. Richa then soon penned an apology note for the same.

Akshay Kumar’s Vimal Elaichi ad

Akshay Kumar joined the “Vimal Universe" alongside brand ambassadors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan this year. However, his fans were not happy about the new development at all. Soon after the ad went on air, fans took to social media to share old videos where he had denounced alcohol, cigarettes and other intoxicating substances. Seeing the disheartening response from his fans, Akshay then announced that he would no longer be associated with the brand.

Boycott Bollywood trend

While calls for boycotting certain movies have been prominently visible for a couple of years now, 2022 might be the year the trend came into its own. This year saw social media users (and a lot of trolls) calling for the boycott of several big-budget Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathaan for the views the lead male actors had expressed over the political situation in the country. A ban on Brahmastra was called based on Ranbir Kapoor’s views on eating beef. Others still called for the boycott of Raksha Bandhan due to the director and actor’s words hurting religious sentiments.

Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss participation

Bigg Boss Season 16 received a lot of flak online for bringing Sajid Khan as a participant in the show. The celebrity has been accused of sexual harassment by nine women during the #MeToo wave. Celebrities like Uorfi Javed, Sona Mohapatra, Saloni Chopra, and Rachel White spoke against the show and Khan getting a chance to whitewash his image.

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh’s nude pictures for a magazine photo shoot took the entire nation by storm in July this year. His bold avatar even led to the Mumbai police booking him under Indian Penal Code Section 292, 293, 509, and the IT Act for hurting the sentiments of women after a complaint was filed against the actor.

Deepika Padukone’s saffron swimsuit in Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone’s orange-coloured bikini worn in the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan caused a stir in the media after the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, raised an issue against it. He alleged that the outfit was hurting the sentiments of Hindus, and even went on to say that the filming had been done with a “dirty mindset." Several B-Town celebs spoke up against this narrow-minded view of the minister.

Read all the Latest Movies News here