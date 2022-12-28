Year Ender 2022: From Bheeshma Parvam to Hridayam, Top-Grossing Malayalam Movies of the Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: Malayalam cinema has a history of delivering captivating storylines that are entertaining and keep you glued to the screen till the very end. And the Malayalam film industry today has a large fan base that spans all of India and even the world. With the widespread acceptance of OTT and the proper reopening of theatres, this year has been delightful for Malayalam movies. So, here’s a quick recap of top-grossing Malayalam films released in 2022.

Hridayam

When Hridayam, a coming-of-age romance drama directed and written by Vineeth Sreenivasan, was released in January this year, it became the first Malayalam blockbuster of the calendar year. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran play the lead roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Top 5 Telugu Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

It follows the story of Arun (Pranav Mohanlal) from the moment he enrolLs in an engineering college until he becomes a family man and a successful photographer, a span of almost 10 years. The movie’s gross worldwide box office collections are around Rs 53 crore.

Thallumaala

Tovino Thomas plays the lead in Khalid Rahman’s action thriller Thallumaala. This peppy new-generation film also has major performances by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Chemban Vinod Jose. Khalid Rahman’s stylish staging of the film to convey the attitudes and way of life of young folks who are always engaging in fights was an instant commercial success.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan: I to Vikram, Highest Grossing Tamil Movies of the Year

Thallumaala’s comical tone made it a huge box office hit, with despite being a completely new genre offered to the Malayalam audiences. It earned over Rs 40 crore worldwide.

Bheeshma Parvam

This historical gangster drama, directed by Amal Neerad and starring Mammootty in the title character, broke all box office records in Malayalam in 2022. Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nadhiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Lena are some of the few names that form the ensemble star cast of the film.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Naatu Naatu, Sulthana to Kalaavathi, Watch Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema

The plot of Bheeshma Parvam, which takes place in the late 1980s, centres on the escapades of Michael (Mammootty), the Kochi-based Anjootti family’s nefarious lord. It managed to collect over Rs 85 crore worldwide.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which translates to “sue me," is a legal satire movie directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and starring Kunchacko Boban and Sherin Rachel Santhosh. It was one of the most well-liked comedies of the year. Nna Thaan Case Kodu presented the story of Rajeevan (Kunchacko Boban), a repentant petty thief who is involved in a judicial struggle over a pothole that caused a dog bite and has accused him of robbery. The film’s gross worldwide collections are approx. Rs 33 crore.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: The Kashmir Files to Brahmastra, Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year

Jana Gana Mana

Dijo Jose Antony directed Jana Gana Mana, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas, and Sri Divya in prominent parts. This courtroom thriller sheds light on crucial social issues and delves into India’s legal system. Antony utilises the story to emphasiSe themes such as caste prejudice and political violence. The film depicts the tremendous outrage and student protests that occur in the aftermath of a college professor’s death. It collected around Rs 48 crore worldwide.

Read all the Latest Movies News here