Year Ender 2022: From KGF 2, Kantara to Vikrant Rona, Kannada Movies That Ruled the Box Office

YEAR ENDER 2022: The year 2022 has been an amazing one for the Kannada film industry. With some of the highest-grossing films of all time, the makers have made a mark in the hearts of the audience. With a slew of successful films like K.G.F Chapter 2, Kantara, and 777 Charlie among others, Kannada movies have dominated the theatres. Now, let us have a look at the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Kannada movies of this year:

ALSO READ: From Bheeshma Parvam to Hridayam, Top-Grossing Malayalam Movies of 2022

K.G.F.: Chapter 2

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is a period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films’ Vijay Kiragandur. Yash ruled over a million hearts with his Rocky Bhai avatar. The film marked Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s debut. Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N. Simha were also part of the film.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Top 5 Telugu Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

Kantara

Kantara has ticked all the boxes. From cinematography to dialogue delivery, the film has been making noises for all the right reasons. Rishab Shetty, who has also directed the film, plays a Kambala champion who is at odds with Murali, an uptight forest officer. The film was released in theatres on September 30.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan: I to Vikram, Highest Grossing Tamil Movies of the Year

777 Charlie

777 Charlie, is an adventure comedy-drama, written and directed by Kiranraj K. It is produced by Paramvah Studios. The movie chronicles the relationship that develops between a stray puppy and a lonely factory worker. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Rakshit Shetty feature as the main cast.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Naatu Naatu, Sulthana to Kalaavathi, Watch Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema

James

James featured the late Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. Priya Anand was paired opposite him. The film was released on March 17 with a worldwide box office gross of around Rs 79.5 crores.

Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona featured Kiccha Sudeep in a never-seen-before avatar. The film was directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also starred Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: The Kashmir Files to Brahmastra, Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year

Kiccha Sudeep’s inspector Vikrant Rona comes to a rural community in the middle of a tropical rainforest and begins seeing a sequence of incomprehensible happenings that are attributed to the supernatural. The movie was released in 3D theatres on July 28 and digitally on September 2 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here