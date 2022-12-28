Year Ender 2022: Best Hollywood Movies That You Should Definitely Add to Your Watchlist

YEAR ENDER 2022: The year 2022 has delivered some of the most riveting movies. Whether it was the return of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, or diving into the backstory of Gru, there were many big successes. Both Indie and big studio productions scored noteworthy wins. Even films released on OTT platforms gained quite a lot of attention. But which films ranked top at the worldwide box office?

Let’s take a look back at the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year. Perhaps you can even add some to your watch list:

Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Maverick was the sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun. Actor Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete “Maverick" Mitchell, a test pilot and flight instructor. It is the highest-grossing movie of 2022, with $1.48 billion collected worldwide, according to IMDb.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The Jurassic World trilogy came to a conclusion with Jurassic World Dominion. Fans were excited to see the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the 1993 blockbuster hit Jurassic Park. The dinosaur movie went on to gross worldwide earnings of over $1 billion.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

MCU welcomed Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, the main villain of the movie, more than capable of defeating the Master of Mystic Arts. While people had mixed reviews towards this Dr Strange flick, it went on to earn $955.7 million worldwide.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Tracing back the history of a certain twelve-year-old, Minion fans finally learn how Gru went on to dream about becoming one of the greatest supervillains of all time. The adorable Minions: The Rise of Gru is the second iteration in the Minions series. The series in itself is a prequel to the Despicable Me franchise. IMDb reported it grossed $939.4 million worldwide.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson’s Batman has earned a lot of love from fans. The visually stunning film was a reboot of the franchise but with a take of its own.

It made $770.8 million worldwide.

