Year Ender 2022: Nam On-Jo, Lee Cheong-San to Na Hee-Do, Baek Yi-Jin, Best K-Drama Couples This Year

If Korean dramas do something better than most, it is romance. Whether it is during a noir drama or zombie flick, or even just simply having a wonderful take on the best friends to lovers trope, K-dramas can make your heart flutter. It is always interesting to see how the situation will unfold and fans are rarely ever disappointed. From meet-cutes to actual confessions and then navigating through the challenges of their relationships, here are 10 K-drama couples who won fans’ hearts this year:

Woo Young Woo And Lee Jun Ho (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Cuteness alert! Young Woo and Jun Ho might not have had the usual onscreen relationship or relatable dates, but that was part of their charm.

Na Hee-do And Baek Yi-jin (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)

K-dramas are filled with couples that can be only termed as “the one that got away”. In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, fans were rooting not only for the dreams of Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin but also for them to be together.

Oh Taek-Su And Yoon Mi-Seon (Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area)

You have to thank Kim Ji Hoon and Lee Jo-Bin for the insane onscreen chemistry. As Denver and Mi-seon, they brought so much depth to the characters that it was hard to miss their attraction towards each other even in the petrifying situation of the heist.

Han Seon-Woo And Lee Eunsu (Soundtrack #1)

Best friends turned to lovers is not an uncommon trope. But Park Hyung-Sik and Han So-hee were a breath of fresh air. The beauty of their relationship was perfectly captured in their subtle glances. The audience was holding their breath for them to just admit their feelings already!

Park Chang Ho And Ko Mi-ho (Big Mouth)

Another one carrying the burden of “the one that got away” tag was this power couple. Watching them fight tooth and nail for the safety of the other hooked the audience. Ultimately, their love for one other is what made their goodbye so gut-wrenching.

Oh Soo-Jae And Gong Chan (Why Her?)

Gong Chan’s warm sincerity towards Soo-Jae was hard to miss. The intriguing plot might have sometimes held the entire interest rather than the romance. Yet it is almost impossible not to root for a couple that so clearly adores each other.

Nam Han-Joo And Han Jae-Hui (Café Minamdang)

This drama was a big talking point, thanks to the thrilling plot. It certainly helps that Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo have great chemistry together.

Go Eun-Kang And Wi Seung-Hyun (Rookie Cops)

The lows and highs of life certainly bring people closer. That is exactly what Eun-Kang and Seung-Hyun realised after all their adventures. They fell for each other’s kindness and the fact that they stuck together through thick and thin.

Nam On-Jo And Lee Cheong-San (All of Us Are Dead)

Cheong-San did all that he could to make sure On-Jo survives the zombie apocalypse. On-Jo makes sure to keep Cheong-San from falling apart during the despair. For them to not end up together had to be the most tear-jerking ending.

Choi Nam-Ra And Lee Su-Hyeok (All of Us Are Dead)

At least, one couple makes it to actually be a couple in the zombie flick. Nam-Ra and Su-Hyeok were the power couple that never held each other back. Perhaps that is why they were the two MVPs who carried the survivors forward during the hardest times.

Which K-Drama couple is your favourite?

