Year Ender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan: I to Vikram, Highest Grossing Tamil Movies of the Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: Regional cinema is no longer just confined to their home states. Movies like RRR, Kantara, K.G.F Chapter 2, and Ponniyin Selvan I have soared as high as Rs 500 crores at the global box office this year. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan opened to rave reviews as well as commercial success, keeping audiences glued to the screen till the very end. As we get ready for the amazing movies lined up for next year, here’s a rewind to the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022, as per entertainment portal IMDb.

Ponniyin Selvan - I

Ponniyin Selvan -I, the most ambitious film ever made by director Mani Ratnam, made history by becoming the second Tamil film ever to earn Rs 500.8 crore globally, after Prabhas’ Baahubali. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book of the same name and centres on the life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman. His rise as king is the main plot of the movie.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Naatu Naatu, Sulthana to Kalaavathi, Watch Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema

The historical drama also features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the key roles,

Vikram

The Tamil action thriller, Vikram, hit theatres on June 3 and featured an ensemble star cast that included Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie amassed a gross of Rs 424.5 crore worldwide and was a major critical and business success. A black-ops group led by Agent Vikram, who goes up against a drug syndicate, is the focus of Vikram. The movie is of sorts sequel to the 1986 film of the same name.

Beast

Despite being unsuccessful in winning the hearts of the audience, Vijay-starrer Beast managed to earn Rs. 227.3 crores worldwide, according to IMDb. The movie, which was released on April 13, also went on to break his film Sarkar’s record for the biggest opening day in Tamil Nadu. The film features Pooja Hegde, VTV Ganesh, Ankur Vital, Selvaraghavan, Sathish, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das in crucial roles.

Valimai

Valimai is a Tamil action thriller starring Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie stars Ajith in the role of ACP Arjun Kumar. The policeman is tasked with finding a gang of bikers who have been involved in heinous and deadly crimes after receiving a tip. Valimai went on to earn Rs 163.2 crore internationally.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: The Kashmir Files to Brahmastra, Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year

Thiruchitrambalam

Dhanush’s light-hearted romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam provided a respite to cinelovers from all of the action and drama. While the lead actors were praised for their strong performances, the film’s gripping narrative struck an immediate chord with the audience. The movie earned over Rs 104.7 crore globally.

Read all the Latest Movies News here