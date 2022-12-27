Year Ender 2022: The Kashmir Files to Brahmastra, Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: Bollywood films suffered a huge blow at the box office in the past two-three years due to COVID. But after the situation returned to normalcy, cinephiles rushed to theatres to watch their favourite stars on the big screen again. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the first Bollywood film of 2022 to emerge as a hit at the box office.

It was followed by The Kashmir Files and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Drishyam 2, too, made it to the list of blockbuster films of the calendar year, as per a report by Box Office India. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022:

The Kashmir Files

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles. It earned Rs 246.91 crores, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office. The film portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s.

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the second top-grossing Hindi film that earned Rs 230.23 crores. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Drishyam 2

The film is a remake of a Malayalam hit of the same title. In it, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav have reprised their roles while Tabu and Akshaye Khanna have joined the star cast. Drishyam 2 turned out to be the third-highest grosser at the box office. The flick, directed by Abhishek Pathak, garnered Rs 209.86 crore in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 181.6 crore at the box office. The Bollywood film directed by Anees Bazmee is a horror-comedy that is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 film of the same name.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Alia Bhatt-starrer garnered Rs 126.32 crores at the Indian box office and emerged as the fifth Bollywood film to be in the list of mega box office hits. It is based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker in Mumbai’s Kamathipura who became a political leader of the area after overcoming a lot of struggles.

