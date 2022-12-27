Year Ender 2022: From Setting Guinness World Records to the Hiatus Announcement, Top 10 BTS Moments of the Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: The best thing that happened to the world in 2013 was the debut of BTS. Don’t you agree? Oh, and, since then they have become a mega-global success, smashing one record after another and creating history at every turn. This year has been no different. If anything, the septet — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — continued to make ARMYs proud as well as give them some tear-jerking moments. As 2022 bids us farewell, let’s take a look back at the top 10 BTS moments that made this a memorable year:

The Hiatus Announcement

BTS set social media in a frenzy when they announced a break from their group activities during their Real Bangtan Dinner 2022. However, it has not been a year of drought for the fans. If anything, their solo activities kept ARMYs engaged more than ever.

The “Yet To Come” Concert, Busan

Busan went through ‘borahaefication’ as BTS held their long-awaited concert in the city. The once-in-a-lifetime experience saw many beautiful moments captured between BTS and their beloved ARMYs.

The Most Viewed Artists On YouTube

Showing their constant love for BTS, ARMYs helped the septet unlock an astonishing YouTube milestone. With 26.7 Billion views acquired over all official videos, BTS became the most viewed artists on YouTube.

World Expo Busan 2030 Ambassador

BTS was appointed as the honorary ambassador for the 2030 World Expo in Busan, at an official ceremony held on July 19, 2022 (KST). While BTS leader RM, delivered a speech on behalf of the group, each member was presented a plaque.

Becomes Number 1 Best-Selling Artist Of 2022

BTS became the best-selling group of 2022. This prestigious title was previously held by the popular boy band The Beatles. Their anthology album Proof sold 314 thousand equivalent album units in the US and millions worldwide.

.@BTS_twt is now the #1 best selling group of the year in the US by total album units, passing @thebeatles.— chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2022

BTS and Google Collaboration For ARMY’s Ninth Birthday

To celebrate the ninth birthday of ARMYs, BTS got together with Google to launch two new collaborations, a Google Search Easter Egg and “BTS x Street Galleries.” There were special audio messages and handwritten notes from each member!

BTS Visits The White House

BTS members became the first K-pop group to visit the White House and speak about the violence and Anti-Asian hate crimes. They also met with President Joe Biden to speak about the recently signed Asian Hate Crimes Act.

Creates Three New Social Media Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records announced on their official website that BTS set new world records for being the most followed music group not only on Instagram but on TikTok and Twitter too!

First Group in History to Earn 10 Number 1 Hits on Digital Song Sales Chart

With their latest album Proof, BTS becomes the first group in Digital Song Sales Chart history to have ten number 1 hits.

.@BTS_twt becomes the first group in history to earn a milestone ten #1 hits on the Digital Song Sales chart.— chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2022

HYBE x Disney+ Collaboration Brings BTS To Disney+

HYBE and The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific collaboration is bringing ARMYs three projects. While BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA and In The Soop: Friendcation is already available.

The global stars’ docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is coming soon!

