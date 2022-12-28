Year Ender 2022: Top 5 Telugu Movies You Shouldn't Miss

YEAR ENDER 2022: The Telugu film industry has significantly grown and prospered this year, producing several hits that shattered records. After Bollywood, it is regarded as India’s largest film production hub. Telugu cinema has produced several global blockbusters in the last 5 to 7 years.

The industry has given stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, who have amassed a massive fan base both within and outside the nation. From RRR to Karthikeya 2, here is a list of the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2022.

RRR

This SS Rajamouli project has won a million hearts with its amazing cast, larger-than-life sets and music. One of the hit tracks of the film - Naatu Naatu - has been nominated for Oscar 2023. Do you need to say more? With Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film gave a new definition to action, drama and VFX. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also part of the film.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde won a million hearts with this period-love drama. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, set in the 1970s, revolves around a palmist, Vikramaditya, who is torn between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is an action thriller film directed by Saagar K Chandra and written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati kept fans hooked with their impeccable acting skills.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu announced his return to the big screen with this action drama written and directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh, and Samuthirakani and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. It follows the story of Mahesh, a money lender, who comes back to India from US to recover his money from a powerful MP after being duped by his daughter.

Karthikeya 2

Telugu flick Karthikeya 2, also known as Karthikeya 2: Daivam Manushya Rupena, is a mystery action-adventure thriller. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher as a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The plot revolves around Dr. Karthikeya, who is on a journey to retrieve Lord Krishna’s misplaced anklet. Karthikeya 2 was released on August 13 this year and premiered on ZEE5. The film’s global box office total collection stands at 113.3cr.

