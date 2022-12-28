Year Ender 2022: From Sam Smith’s Unholy to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, Watch Top 5 English Songs

YEAR ENDER 2022: The year 2022 was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride and a symbol of positivity as the world began healing from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. With several hit movies, even the music industry did not fall behind in registering chartbuster singles.

Be it As It Was from Harry Styles or Lizzo’s About Damn Time, this year, artists gave us new, energetic, and one of its kind music that enticed everyone. Now, as we bid adieu to 2022, here’s taking a quick look at some of the hit English singles that left a massive impact on us.

Unholy

Crooned by Sam Smith in collaboration with Kim Petras, Unholy is a pulsating dance number with heavy beats. It is the second single from Smith’s upcoming album Gloria. The track peaked at the top of the UK Singles Chart. Outside Britain, it also topped the music charts in Canada, the USA, Australia, Italy, and more.

As It Was

As It Was features from the third studio album of Harry Styles namely Harry’s House. With energetic drum beats and a sunny electric guitar riff, what accentuates the song’s video is Styles’ appearance in a red jumpsuit, spinning atop an automated turntable as he performs. Notably, the single remained at the top of the UK Singles Chart for ten weeks.

About Damn Time

About Damn Time is the lead single from Lizzo’s fourth studio album Special. Such was the popularity of this dance number when it was released that it received three nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Having lyrics that are sure to uplift your emotions in a matter of quick seconds, the song peaked at number one in multiple musical charts all across the globe.

Lift Me Up

Lift Me Up by Rihanna is the lead single from the soundtrack of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It marks Rihanna’s first solo after the release of her album Anti in 2016. The song landed at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bad Decisions

Bad Decisions was the much-anticipated collaboration between the K-pop band BTS and rapper Snoop Dogg. It is an euphoric dance track, that depicts the feeling of the ARMY right before they attend a BTS concert. The song debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with over 10 million streams within just a few days of its release.

