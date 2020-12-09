Year in Search 2020: 'Dil Bechara', 'Soorarai Pottru' Most Googled Films

As 2020 is nearing its end, search engine and technological giant Google has released its list of most searched topics for the year. Many events such as Coronavirus , US Elections and Indian Premier League were the most searched this year. In entertainment, films like Dil Bechara and Soorarai Pottru took the top spot. Dil Bechara also claimed the number 7 spot in the top 10 'Overall' searches made by Indians in the year.

In terms of movies, the top 10 films searched in 2020, respectively, were:

1. Dil Bechara

2. Soorarai Pottru

3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

4. Shakuntala Devi

5. Gunjan Saxena

6. Laxmii

7. Sadak 2

8. Baaghi 3

9. Extraction

10. Gulabo Sitabo

In terms of personalities, American President-elect Joe Biden, Indian journalist Arnab Goseami took the top 2 spot. Bollywood celebrities in this list included singer Kanika Kapoor at number 3, Amitabh Bachchan at 5, Rhea Chakraborty at 7, Ankita Lokhande at 9 and Kangana Ranaut at number 10.

In terms of TV show or web-series that Indians were curious about in 2020 Spanish show Monsy Heist claimed the top spot. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was at number 2.

Take look at the top 10 shows here:

1. Money Heist

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

3. Bigg Boss 14

4. Mirzapur 2

5. Paatal Lok

6. Sex Education

7. Breathe: Into the Shadows

8. Dark

9. Bandish Bandits

10. Special Ops

In the 'what is..?' category, the question 'What is Nepotism?' took the tenth spot in topics searched by Indians in 2020. The debate about nepotism in Bollywood spiked after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.