Yearender 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Delivered a Powerful Message

2019 is nearing its end and it is time to look back at what Indian cinema achieved this year. It is safe to say that cinema in 2019 did not play into a single mould. In fact, films broke expectations and also expanded the horizon of cinema-viewing and showcasing. From caste-based discrimination to same-sex love, Bollywood brought to the forefront many hitherto untold stories. These films not just left us inspired but also delivered powerful, unforgettable messages and engaged us beyond the theatres.

Take a look at five Bollywood films in 2019 where the audience took home a lesson:

Gully Boy

India's official entry to the Oscars 2020, Gully Boy is a film inspired by the life of rappers Naezy and Divine and their journey from the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai to becoming renowned underground rap artists. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written in collaboration with Reema Kagti, the film talks about never giving up on your dreams and making your own destiny. Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, faces obstacles from his household situations and rises above it all because he simply never gives up. Gully Boy is a film that will give you goosebumps with its engaging storyline, will make you tap your foot to its trendy music, all while it fills your heart with joy.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

By director Shelly Chopra Dhar and starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of a closeted lesbian, who tries to come out in front of her traditional Punjabi family. This film is pushing the boundaries in more ways than one. It is one of the very few mainstream Bollywood films that show same-sex love on the silver screen. Also, it was co-written by the talented screenwriter Ghazal Dhaliwal, who is a transgender woman. The story explored homosexuality in the non-urban, non-metropolitan space, showing how much harder it is to be true to oneself in these times. It leaves the audience with the powerful message that can be aptly summed up in three words – love is love.

Article 15

Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Misra, Manoj Pahwa among others, was path-breaking as it spoke about the often-undiscussed subject of caste-discrimination. Many filmmakers in the past have made films on the issue, like Nagraj Manjule's Fandry and Sairaat to name a few, but Article 15 brought cast-discrimination, untouchability and caste-based violence into the mainstream, something that Dhadak tried before it. Article 15 has been inspired by multiple true-life events including the 2014 Badaun gang-rape case and 2016 Una flogging incident. The film about a police officer launching an attack on the caste-system brought forth the simple fact that caste-based discrimination exists even after 72 years of Independence. The film had a strong message of equality and urges the viewers to shed their centuries-old mindset.

Saand Ki Aankh

This unabashedly feminist film directed by Tushar Hiranandani starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who took up guns at a later point in life and went on to become the oldest national champions in the sport of shooting. The film deals with their lives set in extremely patriarchal conditions, where these women broke boundaries and stepped out of their homes to live for themselves, when it seemed the hardest thing to do. Popularly known as Shooter Dadis, Chandro and Prakashi became the inspiration to the entire country. The film also broke another Bollywood stereotype by releasing on Diwali, a festival dominated by the male stars' film releases. The message of Saand Ki Aankh was very simple-- women can do anything they want.

The Sky is Pink

This Shonali Bose film about the real-life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who passed away at the age of eighteen due to cystic fibrosis. The film shows the journey of Aisha's parents, Aditi (Priyanka Chopra) and Niren (Farhan Akhtar), who make it their life's mission to do anything to ensure their child's survival. Zaira Wasim plays Aisha and Rohit Saraf essays her brother Ishan. This heart-warming story of the family trying to keep up their spirits while facing difficult times due to Aisha’s condition will move you.

The Sky is Pink is, however, not a stereotypical tearjerker. It does not aim to make people sympathize with Aisha. It aims for you to cheer for her when she gives her big speech as a motivational speaker. The film is not preachy but leaves you with moments that inspire you. It also shares the message that family and love can help one navigate difficult circumstances in life.

