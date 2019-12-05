Yearender 2019: From Ranbir-Alia to Arjun-Malaika, Bollywood Relationships that Blossomed in Past Year

PDA to social media declaration of love, Bollywood celebrity couples certainly grabbed eyeballs by making candid public appearances together during award shows and festivals, going on much publicised vacations and by attending other industry events in each other's company.

Now, the construction of a parallel image of the celebrities, earlier, happened via film and fashion magazines that gave us the latest scoop on stars' personal lives and a window into his/her heart. However, with social media and online fan clubs at their disposal, stars have reconstituted themselves and continue to do so in newer ways, every day.

Courtesy of the internet, fans too have seemed to move away from extensively documented relationship accounts and gossip columns to Insta clips and images of their favourite Bollywood celebrity couples. As the mystique surrounding the star keeps fading with captions and subtle 'we are, we are not dating' hints on social media, romantic relationships in Bollywood and their declaration in public by stars themselves appears not to be so glossy anymore.

Clearly the crossover to the internet has benefited stars and their publicity machinery, but has also led to more scrutiny and instant and wide coverage over websites and other platforms, if and when things go downhill. Particularly, memories and moments are providing fodder for discussions on celebrity relationships and this along with the next most impending subject, that of marriage, is becoming a prominent part of the star's image construction and the pre and post cinematic interaction between them and the fans.

Rewind 2019 and one will find numerous reports almost confirming that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, to name a few, are getting married in 2020, except apart from the couple themselves. However, the question about weddings was not a baseless speculation, it was to some extent borne out of the duos' expression of love publicly.

Below is an listicle of Bollywood celebrity couples that came out from hiding in 2019 and painted social media red with their candid confessions about love.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Both Ranbir and Alia became one of the hottest celebrity couples of the year, so much so that the Bhatt family had to come out and give statements that Alia was not getting married to Ranbir, at least not this year. Same was the case with Ranbir's family, where Rishi Kapoor, his father, who was in New York for the better part of the year undergoing treatment, was said to be planning to carry forward the wedding plans when he returned to India. Ranbir and Alia wooed fans by declaring love for each other during an awards ceremony in March. Shortly afterwards, Alia even posted a love note for Ranbir, calling him her 'special man'.

Shooting for Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir reportedly vacationed in New York and several European countries. They even went on an African Safari together. Alia, being the millenial girlfriend, even posted a pic from their time in the wild on Ranbir's birthday. So much of Ralia this year, that fans can't wait for Alia to wear a Sabyasachi bridal lehenga soon.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora posed as a couple at India's Most Wanted screening in Mumbai earlier this year and made their relationship official. Soon an interview came out and questions settled on when the two were getting married. Since then, both Arjun and Malaika have expressed love for each other in a hundred different ways on social media, but maintain that they are not getting hitched anytime soon.

Not that they have managed to steer clear of controversy about their romantic relationship. The couple have been targeted for their age-difference (Malaika is around 12 years older than Arjun) but that seems not to affect them in any way. Both are head over heels in love with each other and seemingly don't want to take the relationship forward in a hurry.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetraides

After parting ways with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia (they were married for 20 years), Arjun Rampal found love in Gabriella Demetriades. Though Arjun and Gabriella did not declare their love to the world, their frequent dates and romantic getaways made it evident that there was a romance brewing between them.

Arjun confirmed earlier this year that he was expecting a baby with Gabriella. The announcement was a bit unexpected as the couple are not yet married. However, the open confession about their love life and pregnancy won them a lot of love on social media and now the couple has welcomed their new born son Arik Rampal.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

From posting hints about their alleged romance on social media to holidaying in exotic locations, posting loved up pictures with each other and walking the runway together, ever since making their relationship Insta official, Farhan and Shibani have been pretty straightforward about their romance. This year, they even attended The Sky is Pink TIFF premiere together and are certainly the most trending Bollywood couples of 2019.

Addressing her relationship with Farhan, Shibani had told an entertainment portal, "Think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s)."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

For a long time, rumours of Pulkit Samrat dating Kriti Kharbanda were doing the rounds. After months, Kriti, earlier in November, seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship with her Pagalpanti co-star. "We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be," Kriti said in an interview with IANS.

Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz

Huma Qureshi sparked speculation that she is dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. Aziz, who has directed Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, sent birthday wishes to Huma from across seven seas, as she was busy shooting for an international project with filmmaker Zack Snyder titled Army of The Dead. According to reports, the two have been dating for over a year.

Apart from the aforementioned couples, Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborthy, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Taapsee Pannu and Prabhas were amongst the celebs who aroused interest in their love life. Though neither have put a stamp on their relationship status yet, they have nevertheless kept fans guessing about their singlehood status.

