Yearender 2019: Television Shows with Innovative Concept

Indian television shows which had been mostly about the power politics between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, where ego of one person becomes more important than the self-respect of another person has outlived their sell-by date.

The makers are now moving past the saas-bahu chronicles and producing shows with more solid contents. We have listed down few such shows that have been made in this past year.

Patiala Babes

The show was effective step towards women empowerment, as it revolved around the bond shared by single mother and her daughter. The daughter helps her mother in coming out of an abusive marriage and getting married the second time to a better man. Unlike, showing a ‘Sanskari Bahu’ who does nothing except feel hurt and wait for miracle to happen in her abusive marriage. They work and take care of themselves without needing any support from anyone else or from their own family.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

A story of a single mother who restricts her daughter from singing as she suffers a post-traumatic stress disorder after her husband leaves her in order to build his career in music. Post that she dies in an accident and the little girl disguised as a boy fights all her battles until she finds a safe place for herself to live. However, when a responsible man adopts the little girl her birth father gets ashamed of his doings and tries to win his daughter’s trust.

Tara From Satara

A tale of a father who is a failure in Bollywood Showbiz, develops dislike against people who dances on Bollywood numbers or listen to Bollywood music in his home. However, his daughter turns out to be fond of Bollywood music which irks him. Later, due to poverty he allows his daughter to participate in Bollywood dance show -- but when he watches her perform he realizes her potential to become a successful Bollywood dancer.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

This comical show has been going on for so long now, it became popular as soon as it came out in 2015. The series revolves around two neighboring couples in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives-- who are complete opposite in nature. Every episode has a new story that tickle the funny bone of the audiences.

Vidya

Besides praying for husband and his family’s welfare -- a young army widow awaits a letter from the government regarding a job to support her family. Despite being illiterate she is forced to take the job of teaching in a school. Initially she struggles as she steps into the role of a teacher but uses it as an opportunity to educate herself. Later, with the support of district magistrate tries to pin down the people dogging the education system.

