Yearender 2019: Upcoming Movie Sequels and Biographies in 2020

The year 2019 saw a number of biographical movies and sequels that were loved and enjoyed by the audience. The trend is going to continue in 2020. Here's a list of all the sequels and biographical movies that you can look forward to and mark your calender's already.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Based in the 17th century, the movie is about Tanaji Malusare, military leader of King Chatrapati Shivaji Mahraj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and is directed by Om Raut. Release date: January 10.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan: The comedy drama is a spin-off of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and will be based on homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie will be starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta. Release date: February 21.

Gunjan Saxena: The biographical drama is inspired by Gunjan Saxena who became the first Indian woman air force pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Release date: March 13.

Angrezi Medium: The Homi Adajania film will be the second installment in the Hindi Medium (2017) franchise. This one will star Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Release date: March 20.

Sooryavanshi: Fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, the movie will also have the prior two cops Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles. The movie has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Release date: March 27.

Shakuntala Devi: The movie will be based on Shakuntala Devi, a mental calculator who was known as the "human computer." Directed by Anu Menon, the movie stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh. Release date: May 8.

Thalaivi: The movie will be based on the life of late politician and film actress J Jayalalithaa. The movie has Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami and is directed by AL Vijay. Release date: June 26

Sadak 2: A sequel to the 1991 film by the same name, the movie will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after 20 years and first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Release Date: July 10.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2: The movie will be a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan directed 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiya. This one has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Release Date: July 31.

Hungama 2: This will be another Priyadarshan movie getting a sequel, but this time by the original director himself. This one will star Paresh Rawal, with new cast including Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subash. Release Date: August 14

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the movie is based on Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be helming this one with Alia Bhatt in the lead and Vijay Raaz and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. Release Date: September 11

Sardar Udham Singh: The biographical film is based on a Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London, over revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Udham Singh was later tried, convicted and hanged in July 31, 1940. The will be directed by Shoojit Sircar and star Vicky Kaushal as the lead, with Banita Sandhu as female lead. Release Date: October 2.

Satyamev Jayate 2: A sequel to the 2018 movie of the same name, the movie will once again be based on the concept of fight against injustice and misuse of power. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, this will once again star John Abraham in the lead role. Arjan Bajwa, Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Soni Razdan will also star in supporting roles. Release Date: Oct 2.

Prithviraj: Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the king. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the king and Manushi Chillar as his wife Samyukta. Release Date: November 13.

Maidaan: The movie is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, regarded as architect of modern Indian football and will tell the story of Indian football's golden era 1952-1962. The movie is directed by Amit Ravindrenath and star Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh and Gajraj Rao as the leading cast. Release date: November 27.

