Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Yearender 2019: War to Chhichhore, Here're Top 10 Highest Grossers of Bollywood
While Akshay Kumar emerged as the most bankable star this year, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor also basked amid audience love. Below is a list of top ten highest grossing Bollywood films in India in 2019.
Bollywood films 2019
Bollywood box office was a difficult nut to crack for the stars this year. But for those who did, the audiences showered them with love in return as they stormed theatre windows to get a glimpse of their favourite stars on the big screen.
With many movies being released this year, Bollywood had a more-than-fair outing economically. But only a few of those could make it big in terms of box office collections. Below is a list of biggest box office hits of 2019, India figures:
Read: Anubhav Sinha to Sujoy Ghosh: Here are the Best Hindi Film Directors of 2019
War - Rs 292.71 crore
High octane action drama helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's in the lead roles. The story revolves around two special agents--Kabir and Khalid-- where one decides to go rogue while the other tries to bring him down.
Kabir Singh - Rs 276.34 crore
Sanjay Reddy Vanga's Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Despite all the criticism the film received, it proved to be a massive hit among the audiences.
Read: Dullest Films of 2019 that Made Us Regret Buying Tickets
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs 244.00 crore
With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Uri - The Surgical Strike tells the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.
Housefull 4 - Rs 205.06 crore
The multi-starrer comedy released on the occasion of Diwali was another successful film for Akshay Kumar this year. As [er perports, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning on making a Housefull universe of films with ld and new acotrs joining in.
Read: Web Shows That Changed the Way India Consumed Digital Entertainment
Bharat - Rs 197.34 crore
Salman Khan’s Eid 2019 release was a remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movies tells a story of a man named Bharat whose life revolves around many important occurrences in the country. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the movie starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.
Mission Mangal - Rs 192.67 crore
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha’s multi-starer movie based on a real-life story of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition was the year's 6th highest grosser.
Read: 5 Bollywood Films That Delivered a Powerful Message
Kesari - Rs 151.87 core
Akshay's Kesari, in which donned the never seen before avatar of a Sikh soldier, released in the occasion of Holi earlier this year and banked on the festive occasion, becoming another hit delivered by the actor. The film was liked by many for its action sequences.
Total Dhamaal - Rs 150.07
crore
In the third installment of the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal, Indra Kumar brought the iconic duo, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene on the big screen once again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles.
Read: Bollywood Relationships that Blossomed in Past Year
Saaho - Rs 148.84 crore
Sharddha Kapoor's first Telugu film, Saaho collected an impressive Rs 148 crore plus after its release. It marked the return of Baahubali star Prabhas on the big screen and he surely did not disappoint his fans.
Chhichhore - Rs 147.32
crore
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film followed the story of a group of college friends who meet again after decades and share how their life has changed from young age to old age while going over their whacky memories from college through flashbacks.
Read: Is Remaking South Indian Films Bollywood's New Multicrore Superhit Formula?
All box office figures are taken from Box Office India.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick Ring in Christmas, Mona Singh Set for Pre-wedding Party
- Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?
- Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
- WhatsApp Has New Features For iPhone: First Glimpse of Dark Theme And More