Yearender 2019: War to Chhichhore, Here're Top 10 Highest Grossers of Bollywood

Bollywood box office was a difficult nut to crack for the stars this year. But for those who did, the audiences showered them with love in return as they stormed theatre windows to get a glimpse of their favourite stars on the big screen.

With many movies being released this year, Bollywood had a more-than-fair outing economically. But only a few of those could make it big in terms of box office collections. Below is a list of biggest box office hits of 2019, India figures:

War - Rs 292.71 crore

High octane action drama helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's in the lead roles. The story revolves around two special agents--Kabir and Khalid-- where one decides to go rogue while the other tries to bring him down.

Kabir Singh - Rs 276.34 crore

Sanjay Reddy Vanga's Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Despite all the criticism the film received, it proved to be a massive hit among the audiences.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs 244.00 crore

With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Uri - The Surgical Strike tells the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

Housefull 4 - Rs 205.06 crore

The multi-starrer comedy released on the occasion of Diwali was another successful film for Akshay Kumar this year. As [er perports, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning on making a Housefull universe of films with ld and new acotrs joining in.

Bharat - Rs 197.34 crore

Salman Khan’s Eid 2019 release was a remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movies tells a story of a man named Bharat whose life revolves around many important occurrences in the country. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the movie starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Mission Mangal - Rs 192.67 crore

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha’s multi-starer movie based on a real-life story of the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition was the year's 6th highest grosser.

Kesari - Rs 151.87 core

Akshay's Kesari, in which donned the never seen before avatar of a Sikh soldier, released in the occasion of Holi earlier this year and banked on the festive occasion, becoming another hit delivered by the actor. The film was liked by many for its action sequences.

Total Dhamaal - Rs 150.07

crore

In the third installment of the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal, Indra Kumar brought the iconic duo, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene on the big screen once again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles.

Saaho - Rs 148.84 crore

Sharddha Kapoor's first Telugu film, Saaho collected an impressive Rs 148 crore plus after its release. It marked the return of Baahubali star Prabhas on the big screen and he surely did not disappoint his fans.

Chhichhore - Rs 147.32

crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film followed the story of a group of college friends who meet again after decades and share how their life has changed from young age to old age while going over their whacky memories from college through flashbacks.

All box office figures are taken from Box Office India.

