Yearender 2020: 5 Shows That Dropped Without Much Noise But Ended Up Winning Internet

So far, 2020 has been a tough year on all fronts. For a long time, there were no shootings and but the demand for quality content was on all-time high. The creators lived up to the expectations and excelled on the OTT platforms in terms of themes and presentations. Interestingly, the most critically acclaimed and talked about shows of the year were the ones most unexpected.

Here are 5 real winners of the OTT game. They came, we saw and they conquered.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLiv)

This year’s most acclaimed show belonged to a relatively new platform rather than the established ones. Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story became everything the social media could talk about. The show chronicled the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, made us see everything in a new light and left us with a terrific theme song. We are not going to forget Pratik Gandhi’s performance anytime soon.

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (Voot Select)

Even when Asur starred Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, the show dropped without making much noise. But it became everyone’s first choice as soon as it started streaming. Of course, March seems like a lifetime ago at this point, but the fans are not likely to forget its thrill. People also realised all over again how underrated Barun Sobti is.

Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime)

Despite being produced by Anushka Sharma, not much fanfare was done around its release, probably because the makers knew about its potential. What started as a positive word of mouth on Twitter soon became a full blown public campaign in favour of the show. It didn’t take much time for the lead characters of Paatal Lok to become an integral part of the popular culture after that.

Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

Neeraj Pandey’s first step into the digital space turn out to be a hit. Some daredevil RAW agents and their handler took on some terrorists and we watched them win with bated breath. Probably one of the biggest shows in the Indian OTT space in terms of production value, Special Ops can’t be confined only in the action genre as many actors shone through its ten episodes. It will be hard for any thriller to match the standards set by Special Ops in near future.

Read: Yearender 2020--How Lockdown Changed TV Serials and Their Plots

Panchayat (Amazon Prime)

While the indigenous OTT space, like the west, has been mostly about blood and gore, a huge audience wanted a slice of life experience in their own language. When they saw a Delhi boy (Jeetendra Kumar) struggling with the nitty-gritties of the Panchayati Raj system, they didn’t only laugh but also understood the real fabric of Indian villages. Extremely humorous and sarcastic, Panchayat seemed like a story we have been a part of.