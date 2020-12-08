Yearender 2020: Five Bollywood Actors Who Made Their OTT Debut

There used to be a time when a very distinct line existed between television and film actors. However, with the proliferation of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime and so on, that line has blurred ever so little. TV actors appear in OTT original films and Bollywood actors are often appearing in OTT series.

OTT originals are often applauded for being more off-beat or daring than traditional television or film modes. They tackle everything – from social issues to pure, mindless entertainment.

Here’s a look at five Bollywood actors who have made an OTT debut in 2020. The list does not include Bollywood films that were released on OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic but actors who were a part of exclusive OTT content.

Abhishek Bachchan on Amazon Prime Video

Show: Breath: Into the Shadows

Junior Bachchan has been having a great year after some misses in past. His OTT debut was with Amazon Prime with this psychological crime thriller. Audiences and critics alike were awed by his intense performance. He played the role of a father going through a messy ordeal after his daughter is kidnapped. He has now also made his OTT film debut with Netflix Original Ludo by Anurag Basu.

Sushmita Sen on Disney+ Hotstar

Show: Aarya

The former Miss Universe surprised her fans this year when she announced her acting comeback after a long break. Even more surprising was her decision to be in a web-series. Aarya has already become a critically acclaimed sensation.

Aftab Shivdasani on Zee5

Show: Poison: 2

The show premiered in April 2020 and has received much love for the actor. After a prolonged absence from films and acting, Aftab made the right choice with his comeback with this intense crime thriller web-series.

Naseeruddin Shah on Amazon Prime Video

Show: Bandish Bandits

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the actors who have achieved the status of legend and veteran in the industry. The show premiered in August 2020 and has received many positive reviews across the boards. He had an important role to play but unlike the other actors on the list, he is not the main star.

Karishma Kapoor on ALTBalaji

Show: Mentalhood

The glamorous actor adorned the garb of a small-town mother in this funny and eccentric role. While the first season is done and dusted, fans loved the show so much they have been asking for a season 2 already!