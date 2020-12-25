Yearender 2020: From Molkki to Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Hindi TV Shows That You Should Watch

Even during the lockdown, when the new episodes of the TV shows were not available due to the shutting down of the shootings owing to coronavirus scare. The viewers binged watched old episodes, so much that it forced the returning of shows that had concluded.

As the year is nearing an end, we decided to list a few TV shows that you can watch every evening. Here are such shows:

Molkki (Colors TV) – The show revolves around the tradition of selling poor girls to wealthy and aged grooms. But, the way they have shown Priyal Mahajan (lead actress), who is married to a much older man, Amar Upadhyay (lead actor), refusing to be a part of the tradition and deciding to pay off her ‘mol’ by earning some money and also simultaneously fighting for other ‘molkki’ brides, who are also sexually assaulted makes it a most watch TV show.

Anupamaa (Star Plus) – Rupali Ganguly’s comeback show and Sudhanshu Pandey’s debut show, is number one on TRP list. Vanraj has an extra marital affair with his colleague, which his wife Anupamaa finds out. She uses the betrayal as an opportunity to learn new skills and in doing more than just dedicating her life to her in-laws. The mix we want to watch, isn’t it?

Barrister Babu (Colors TV) – The show talks about the injustices towards women. In the show, where elders are blind folded with tradition, a teenage boy, Anirudh stands up for a girl child, Bondita. He, on the other hand, is creating awareness of women rights. This show too, can be given a shot.

Story 9 Months Ki (Sony TV) – The newly launched show with Sukirti Kandpal in the lead role, is about a single woman wanting to conceive. Sukriti’s character Alia is married and betrayed, who then decides to conceive with the help of surrogacy. Alia’s “Jab pyaar k bina shaadi ho sakti hai toh shaadi k bina baccha kyu nahi?”, is hard-hitting and capturing.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sony SAB) – As it is believed that children are naturally more close to their mothers than their fathers. In the show, the father is trying to have the same bond with his son that he has with his mother. The father tries his best to break the ice and his attempts will make your heart melt. Something different from the regulars, must watch.

Namak Issk Ka (Colors TV) - Chamcham’s passion and livelihood is dancing. However, she is character assassinated due to the same. The show's tagline also goes as "nachaniya ko kaun banayega apne ghar ki bahu, kya ap banayenge?" thereby questioning the societal norms.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) - It is a Hindi remake of Bengali show of the name 'Kusum Dola'. Virat and Pakhi like each other, but, Virat and Sai are married. While no one is deceiving the other and is very much aware about their partner’s feelings, if love stories attract you, this is the one for you.