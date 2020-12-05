Yearender 2020: TV Shows That Concluded During Lockdown

After the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus , the TV industry got back into action and aired fresh episodes of the shows from July 13. During lockdown, the industry suffered a lot as many popular shows were pulled off-air, and the ones that returned on TV brought some twist or a new story rather than continuing the old narrative.

Here are some such shows:

Shubhaarambh - Raja’s uncle and aunt had created misunderstanding between him and his wife, Rani. While Rani was trying her best to win her husband’s trust, the shootings were halted due to the ongoing pandemic. Only to bring us back to Rani, who has lost her memory and forgotten Raja and the latter trying to bring her memory back. Unfortunately, the show could not survive post lockdown and later concluded ending the story on a good note.

Barrister Babu - Anirudh marries 8-year-old Bondita to mentor her to fight for her rights in the society. His lady love Saudamini gets jealous of Bondita and uses different tactics to get her thrown out of Anirudh’s house. After three months of lockdown, Saudamini fakes losing eye sight, and is now married to a British person and is seeking revenge from both Bondita and her childhood love Anirudh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - From Akshara to Naira, the viewers have enjoyed watching traditional daughter-in-laws in the show. However, during the lockdown, they transformed Naira into a stylish and vivacious Tina. The actress played double role of Naira and Tina in post-lockdown episodes.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story - Pinky wanted to divorce her husband, who had an extra marital affair with his colleague. When her father disagrees, she leaves her maternal house with her grandmother and stays with her brother-in-law. Over a period of three months of lockdown, Pinky falls in love with her brother-in-law and her father gets her married to him. This show too concluded post lockdown.

In addition to these, some of the popular shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Nazar 2 were terminated during the lockdown.

More so, some decades-old mythological shows made a return on TV. Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna took over the small screen with impressive viewership during those three-four months. It is only lately that the newer shows with fresh episodes managed to take their place back on TRP charts.