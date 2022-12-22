Yearender 2022: From Alchemy of Souls to Twenty-Five Twenty-One, K-drama Endings That Led Us To Therapy

It has been a year of heartbreaks courtesy of a number of K-dramas in 2022. Remember when K-dramas would shoot up our serotonin dose? Well, it seems like South Korea decided to give us a teary ride through the year. And the rides were so often that before even we could get over one heartbreak ending, we’d find ourselves preparing for another sad ending. With the year coming to an end (hopefully not on a sad note), here’s a look at the K-dramas that had heartbreaking endings which we haven’t recovered from.

PS. We’ve refrained from giving any spoilers!

All Of Us Are Dead

Following the success of Train to Busan and Kingdom, the K-drama world has shown no one can beat them in Zombie flicks. All of Us Are Dead has not failed to impress. When a group of high school students is left to fend for themselves, it is not only zombies they have to look out for. They know they must survive, but it is hard to come to terms with the price it comes at. Goes without saying, the ending tore us apart!

Big Mouth

Lee Jong-suk made his most anticipated return to the small screen following his military service with this drama. The audience was prepared for the suspense and shocks that come with a noir drama, But no one was ready to burst into tears at the end. Park Chang-ho exposes the conspiracies but in the end, he still seems to be the one who lost the most.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Two young adults cross paths when they are 22 and 18, respectively. They explore the joy of youth and growing up together. So, what can possibly go wrong? Well, everything. The writers of this K-drama decided it was perfectly okay to make the audience dream and rip their hearts apart before the curtains drawn.

Weak Hero Class I

Talking about devastating endings, Yeon Si-Eun was content with just minding his own business. But his fellow high schoolers decide to turn the place into a vicious battlefield. He soon realises there is no escaping this violence. The k-drama gave us a close peek at just how deliberating bullying can be but the ending truly broke us.

Alchemy Of Souls

When destiny is the interplay with magic, everyone knew the k-drama was bound to be amazing. What perhaps no one saw coming was a fantasy drama ripping their heart out. The heartbreak was somewhat soothed by the majestic sceneries, a great sense of humour, magic, well-paced action, history, love and friendship!

Which of these K-dramas broke your heart? Let us know by tweeting to us at @News18Showsha

Read all the Latest Movies News here