Yearender 2022: Park Seo-Joon, Han So-Hee to Yoona, Lee Junho, K-Drama Couples We Are Excited For

Binge-watching sort of becomes a habit when you enter the world of Korean dramas. Agreed? As the list of next year’s television and web series is being unveiled, it is time to find the list of couples you can keep an eye out for. Many have a good possibility of becoming the next big “golden pair”. For others, there is no promise of a happily ever after. But one thing is for sure, when they will appear on your screens, your hearts are bound to flutter. Check out the list of K-drama couples you can root for in 2023:

Park Seo-Joon And Han So-Hee

Gyeongseong Creature is already making headlines for its intriguing plot. Add to the mix international heartthrob Park Seo-Joon and the versatile actress Han So-Hee and you have one of the most anticipated K-drama couples of 2023. This pairing is sure to be the next “golden couple”. With all that talent, there is hardly any doubt.

Cha Eun-Woo And Park Gyu-Young

No one does romance quite as well as Cha Eun-Woo in the land of Korean dramas. Sure his characters might be the most tsundere characters out there. But that is what makes watching their growth so interesting. Park Gyu-Young on the other hand has always made her presence known on the screen even if she was the second lead. Their upcoming fantasy romance drama A Good Day To Be A Dog is turning up the anticipation.

Ahn Hyo Seop And Jeon Yeo Been

A Time Called You will surely become one of the most heartwarming dramas. Exploring the themes of loss and grief, the upcoming K-drama is weaving it into the genre of fantasy. After his success in the popular 2022 drama Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo Seop is setting the bar high. The Actress of the Year Award recipient at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, Jeon Yeo Been, is also making fans look forward to the upcoming show.

Im YoonA And Lee Junho

Im Yoona and Lee Jun-Ho both initially debuted as K-pop idols. Now, both have built quite a fan following for themselves in the acting world. Fans have already witnessed the intense chemistry of this duo at one of the year-end festivals. It has raised the expectations for their upcoming drama King The Land.

Lee Joon Gi And Shin Se Kyung

If there is one Korean actor who is highly anticipated in historical fiction roles, it has to be Lee Joon Gi. After his impactful performance as Gwangjong of Goryeo in the 2016 television series, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, he has earned quite some reputation for himself in armour. He is set to portray the adult years of Eunseom in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. Shin Se Kyung will star opposite him in the role of Tanya. Just their names together are making fans wonder how this big-budget drama will turn out.

