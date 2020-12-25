News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»'Yearly Departed' A Reflection Of What 2020 Meant To People: Writer Bess Kalb
1-MIN READ

'Yearly Departed' A Reflection Of What 2020 Meant To People: Writer Bess Kalb

New Delhi: Writer Bess Kalb says as a comedian she always tries to make things better with a joke and her comedy special “Yearly Departed” is an attempt at making sense of all that happened in the year, upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The special brings together an all-female lineup of American comedians to deliver eulogies on topics ranging from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between people have lost this year.

Kalb, who is also one of the executive producers on the special set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 30, said 2020 was a constant act of letting go of expectations for many including her. As a comedy writer, I am constantly trying to process tragedy and bad news through the lens of comedy. And this year it has been nothing but tragedy upon tragedy and more bad news. As a writer, I was doing what I always do, which is trying to make things better with a joke, Kalb told .


