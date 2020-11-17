Yeh Diwali Sushant Wali: Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Fans for Celebrating Festival Sushant Singh Rajput’s Way

A few days before Diwali, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged people to celebrate Diwali as his brother would observe the festival by sharing love. Now, she has shared a post on social media which shows people lighting candles or diyas in front of Sushant’s photo. In the video, they can also be heard expressing their love and support for the late actor.

Shweta thanked netizens for marking the festival, keeping Sushant in their heart and prayers. She called them family and said that her family feels their love and support at every step of the way.

The caption of the post reads, “Yeh Diwali Sushant wali... definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you.”

On November 12, Shweta shared a post carrying a picture of Sushant and a message. Putting out the picture, she wrote, “This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way.”

The message on the picture read that Sushant loved to bring happiness to everyone’s life. It urged people to do some good work on Diwali as the late actor did.

Through the post, Shweta called on people to buy candles or diyas from local shops and needy people so that they could also observe Diwali. She asked them to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford it.

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. In the initial probe, the Mumbai Police revealed that he died by suicide. Later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

His last movie Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar and it received immense support from people.