It was earlier reported that former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is expecting his first child by the end of this year. It was also stated that the Karan and wife Ankita Bhargava are keeping the news of their pregnancy private in order to avoid unnecessary attention. But now a source close to the couple has confirmed the date of delivery for the couple as December 2019. Karan and Ankita had tied the knot in May 2015.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, a source close to the couple said (via), "Ankita and Karan are ecstatic and are busy making arrangements to welcome their bundle of joy. They are looking forward to embracing parenthood. They are keeping the news under wraps to avoid any unwanted attention."

In fact, Karan was also reportedly approached to feature in Bigg Boss 13, but could not confirm his participation due to Ankita's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Karan, who is known for portraying Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also did Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The reality show will premiere early next year.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with IWMBuzz, speaking about her pregnancy reports in media, Ankita had said (via), "I also heard the same from a few more portals… It seems I have been expecting every year ever since I got married 5 years ago. Anyway, Pregnant or not pregnant…. I don’t want to be in the news for this reason…AT ALL, so let’s not make any article about it anyway, Thank you for at least letting me know."

